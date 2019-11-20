The Things I Use to Podcast in 2019

I started podcasting in 2006 with a show called Affiliate Thing that was co-hosted by Lisa Picarille.

We started out on a service called BlogTalkRadio, and the first episode was an interview with Lily Shen, who was then the senior manager of eBay’s U.S. Affiliate Program.

After we stumbled through a dozen episodes on that platform we moved on to WebmasterRadio, where we co-hosted the show for a year or so.

At that point, I decided it would be nice to host and own the shows, so GeekCast.fm was started as a division of Affiliate Summit. We made it available as a place for any business podcast to get free hosting and promotion. Affiliate Thing went on for a bunch of years there.

Since then I’ve hosted a handful of podcasts solo, and the latest is This is Affiliate Marketing, which I started in 2016 to interview people who have some kind of tie to affiliate marketing. But I didn’t want to interview them about affiliate marketing, because those podcasts are boring to me at this point. Instead, I go through their social media and ask them questions about themselves.

Anyhow, the way I’ve recorded, edited, and published podcasts have changed a lot over time, and I figured I’d share what I’m using currently for anybody looking to start their own podcast.

So here’s what I use…

Recording the Podcast

I use Ringr to record the podcasts – this platform enables my guests to call in either from a phone or their computer. Ringr is a paid service and they have a few levels to choose from – this has been the most reliable tool for recording that I have used over the years, and when there is a glitch they have a responsive support team.

As far as the microphone, I have the Logitech Stereo Headset H110, which is less than $15 on Amazon and I’ve used the same one without any issues for over 5 years.

Editing the Podcast

My podcast editing is done with a free software program called Audacity. It’s an easy, intuitive program, and if you have any trouble there are plenty of videos on YouTube to help you along the way.

In order to give my podcasts a more professional flair I wanted to have an intro and outro done by somebody else, so I went to Fiverr and got some quality sound files for cheap to open and close the podcast.

Hosting the Podcast

I learned about Libsyn as a podcast hosting service years ago at Social Media Marketing World, and I’ve been very happy with the service. They have packages starting at $5/month and in addition to the hosting you also get stats on your podcasts, and the service enables you to easily distribute to the main podcasting apps and platforms.

Also, they provide code for a variety of players so you can put your show up on a blog post, website, etc. And they offer the option of using your own domain to point to a page where they have all of your podcast archives.

That’s it – it’s pretty easy to get up and running, and then all you need is original content and consistency to build your podcast audience.

