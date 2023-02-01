Please Make a Small Donation to Help More Kids Play Soccer

Help! I’m taking part in the 31st Annual Austin Marathon Gives to raise money for Soccer Assist, who do great work for a cause that’s very close to my heart.

The organizational mission of Soccer Assist is to help underserved, deserving youth (ages 7-11) participate in well-organized soccer leagues.

In doing so, their collective goal is to add to, diversify, and strengthen the players and families involved in the “Beautiful Game” in the Austin community.

If you are able, please donate to Soccer Assist in my fundraising project on GivenGain – this is my second year doing it and I am trying to raise $1,500.

Soccer Assist is a tax-exempt 501(c)(3) charitable organization.

Please donate any amount to help more kids play soccer.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Reddit

