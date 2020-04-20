Nate Beal on Trains, Working at an Amusement Park, and Air Fryers

Nate Beal, marketing manager in the telecommunications industry, joined me to chat on my podcast, This is Affiliate Marketing with Shawn Collins.

I wanted to learn more about the real Nate, so I asked him a variety of questions I figured he had not been asked in previous interviews.

Topics included…

His hobby of photographing trains

Working at Cedar Point

Listen to the Detroit Tigers on the radio as a kid

Model trains

Sporting events and COVID-19

Cooking with an air fryer

Links from this episode

