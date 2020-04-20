Affiliate Marketing Blog

Affiliate marketing news and opinion from Shawn Collins, co-founder of Affiliate Summit.

Nate Beal on Trains, Working at an Amusement Park, and Air Fryers

by

Nate Beal, marketing manager in the telecommunications industry, joined me to chat on my podcast, This is Affiliate Marketing with Shawn Collins.

Nate Beal

I wanted to learn more about the real Nate, so I asked him a variety of questions I figured he had not been asked in previous interviews.

Topics included…

  • His hobby of photographing trains
  • Working at Cedar Point
  • Listen to the Detroit Tigers on the radio as a kid
  • Model trains
  • Sporting events and COVID-19
  • Cooking with an air fryer

Links from this episode

