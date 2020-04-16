Affiliate Marketing Blog

Kimberly Juchnowski on Elephants, Blackberry, and Solo Quarantining

by

Kimberly Juchnowski, who runs Webhead New Media joined me to chat on my podcast, This is Affiliate Marketing with Shawn Collins.

Kimberly Juchnowski

I wanted to learn more about the real Kimberly, so I asked her a variety of questions I figured she had not been asked in previous interviews.

Topics included…

  • Spending time with elephants
  • Exploring Southeast Asia
  • Becoming disoriented over food during quarantine
  • Still using a Blackberry
  • No longer having toilet paper on the roll
  • Speaking French and Thai
  • Being known as Webhead

Links from this episode

