Keep Your Business Safe with VIPRE Antivirus

COVID-19 has an unprecedented number of people working from home and many are working on their own computers which are vulnerable to viruses.

I use VIPRE antivirus on my computers and they provide comprehensive email and endpoint security, along with real-time threat intelligence that delivers layered protection.

When I was looking at the various antivirus options I was impressed by the features and pricing for VIPRE antivirus.

It was simple to install and they’ve free support, but I have not had a reason to use them so far.

I am embarrassed to admit that I worked without antivirus for many years and that changed fast when my company was nearly destroyed by ransomware several years ago.

All of us worked remotely and shared files with Dropbox. One day a well-designed phishing email disguised as a message from FedEx got clicked and the next thing we knew was that everybody’s files on Dropbox had been locked down.

We received a message that the files would be destroyed if we didn’t pay a ransom with Bitcoin within 24 hours.

It was a scary time. The whole company was on those files. If they could not be recovered it could be the end of the company. But we didn’t want to pay these cyber-terrorists and encourage their behavior.

At the time I had just flown to the east coast and I realized I had used my desktop in Austin the day before and turned it off before I left.

So all of those files that had been torched were still intact on my machine.

When I returned home I turned off the WiFi, booted up, and was able to reclaim all of the files (except anything created in the past 24 hours). We were lucky this time, but went and got locked down with VIPRE Antivirus after this nearly devastating experience.

I will never go without antivirus again.

For those of you who like to know more details on how VIPRE Antivirus will keep your business safe, here are the ways it can protect for you…

Endpoint Protection

Powerful endpoint security delivering protection against today’s most sophisticated online threats

Email Protection

Unparalleled protection from advanced email threats delivered from the convenience of a cloud-based architecture

Network Protection

Real-time threat intelligence and the industry’s premier sandbox for next-gen malware analysis

User & Data Protection

Solutions that protect users, their actions and sensitive business information from costly attacks and data breaches

Are you safe? If not, get VIPRE Antivirus now.

