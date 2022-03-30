Check Out My Airbnb in Austin

I had a garage apartment built at my house last year, and beginning this past February I put it up on Airbnb.

This coming weekend will be my 7th weekend in a row to have guests staying over and the people who have booked range from locals looking for an Austin staycation to folks from the east and west coasts checking out Austin for a variety of reasons.

The apartment, Moontower Loft, was named for the moontowers (or moonlight towers) that you may remember from the movie Dazed & Confused.

Anyhow, the loft apartment is close to downtown Austin and can sleep up to 3 with a queen bed and couch that opens to a twin bed. There is ample street parking for free and many restaurants and entertainment are walkable.

Moontower Loft is located in the Mueller neighborhood near downtown Austin, a modern planned community on the site of the former Robert Mueller Municipal Airport, which closed on May 21, 1999. The eco-conscious mixed-use development includes single-family homes and apartment complexes as well as chain retailers and restaurants, plus offices and film studios.

There’s ample green space, including 30-acre Lake Park, with jogging trails and an open-air amphitheater. Plus, it’s a quick Uber to the local attractions.

If you’re heading to Austin for Austin FC, University of Texas, SXSW, Austin City Limits, Formula 1/United States Grand Prix, WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, and any other event, concert, conference, etc., have a look at the Moontower Loft.

