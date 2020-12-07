Are You Prepared if There is Another COVID-19 Shutdown?

The COVID-19 cases are increasing like crazy again and it’s probably inevitable that we will face a second round of lockdowns nationally, or at least in some states.

The memories are all still fresh of toilet paper, meats, Lysol, masks, and other items disappearing from shelves the last time around.

It’s a good idea to be ready this time in case you’re stuck at home for an extended period of time on a lockdown.

Start now for those essentials that may be out of reach in the very near future. Here is a cheat sheet of things to consider:

Medicine

I am not talking about medicine to treat COVID-19 symptoms but in general. Think about what you need for the seasonal flu, stomach bugs, head colds, migraines, pink eye, and other maladies. Get the medicines you usually have to run to the store for, so you won’t have to go to a lockdown.

Meals and Ingredients

If you are stuck at home the last thing you want to do is consume unhealthy frozen or packaged foods. You want to build up your immunity, not compromise it. You’re better off having ingredients to meal prep and store in your freezer. If you are tight on freezer space, you can get a chest freezer now before they disappear again, too.

Stock Your Pantry

In addition to meal prepping, you should also build up a stock of non-perishable foods you can stock in your pantry. Of course, not all canned goods are healthy, so you need to focus on shelf-stable foods that are nutritious and versatile. Canned meats like tuna or salmon are flexible and can be used in a variety of ways.

Baking Ingredients

People made a run for flour and other baking ingredients the last time around. If you like to bake, get those staples now. Consider whole wheat flour over regular flour to have the benefit of protein and extra fiber.

Laundry and Dish Detergent

I don’t know about your stores, but mine were light on all sorts of detergents the last time. I ran out of laundry detergent and had to search a half dozen stores or more. Get it now and be clean later.

A Bunch of Other Stuff

While you are stuck at home there is a chance you could lose power – be ready. Have batteries on hand, as well as a flashlight, candles, and cell phone chargers, Also, grab an emergency radio that has features such as light and cell phone charger built-in.

Butt Wait… There’s More

Toilet paper is flying off the shelves again. It’s good to have back-ups on hand, but also consider getting a bidet, so you are less reliant on toilet paper.

Are you prepared for another shutdown? Don’t be stressed, be ready.

