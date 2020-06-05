Affiliate Marketing Blog

Affiliate Summit Goes Remote for the First Time

Affiliate Summit has had events in a museum, college, taco joint, cruise ship, and library, but never online. That’s all changing with Affiliate Summit Europe 2020: Remote.

ASEURO20

Affiliate Summit Europe 2020: Remote is taking place from June 30 to July 2 and it will be completely digital.

Speakers at Affiliate Summit Europe: REMOTE will be sharing how they’ve survived and thrived during the COVID-19 crisis, as well as the strategies that they’re implementing to navigate tomorrow. But the content goes way deeper than that like at any Affiliate Summit.

There will be sessions, keynotes, roundtables, meetups, drop-in clinics, virtual matchmaking, and, of course, plenty of networking.

Get more details and register for free at the Affiliate Summit site.

